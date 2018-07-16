ATHENS, GREECE – MARCH 17: Nikola Milutinov, #11 of Olympiacos Piraeus in action during the 2016/2017 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season Round 26 game between Olympiacos Piraeus v Galatasaray Odeabank Istanbul at Peace and Friendship Stadium on March 17, 2017 in Athens, Greece. (Photo by Nikos Paraschos/EB via Getty Images)

The San Antonio Spurs have until July 20 to use the buyout clause in Nikola Milutinov’s contract with Olympiacos.

According to EuroHoops.net, the Spurs are not expected to buyout Milutinov’s contract and instead, he’ll remain with Olympiacos next season.

The Spurs drafted Milutinov with the 26th pick in the 2015 NBA draft and last season his game continued to progress on both ends of the floor, as detailed here.

If the Spurs don’t bring Milutinov over to the NBA this offseason, then they’ll have the opportunity again next summer when Milutinov will be 24.

Once the news becomes official that Milutinov won’t be coming to the NBA this summer, his $1.6 million cap hold will be removed for the 2018-19 season by the league office.

The Spurs will have 14 players on the roster once Bryn Forbes and Marco Belinelli sign their new contracts. The team can open an additional roster spot if Brandon Paul is waived before August 1.

The Spurs’ current frontcourt rotation consists of LaMarcus Aldridge, Pau Gasol, Rudy Gay, and Davis Bertans.

