CHICAGO, USA – OCTOBER 21: Kyle Anderson (1) of San Antonio Spurs in action during a preseason NBA game between Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs at the United Center on October 21, 2017 in Chicago, United States. (Photo by Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

According to reports, the Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to sign restricted free agent forward Kyle Anderson to an offer sheet worth $37 million over 4 years. Anderson’s incumbent team, the San Antonio Spurs, will have 48 hours to match the contract and keep Anderson if they so choose.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news on Friday night:

San Antonio Spurs restricted free agent Kyle Anderson has signed a four-year, $37.2 million offer sheet with the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources told ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2018

Anderson’s contract will take him through the end of the 2021-22 season.

Anderson averaged career-highs of 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game last season for the Spurs. He saw an expanded role with superstar Kawhi Leonard missing all but nine regular-season games. In Anderson’s 74 games last season, he averaged 26.7 minutes and started a career-high 67 contests. He also shot a career-best 52.7 percent from the field.

If the Spurs choose to let Anderson go, he may become a key role player for his new team. Anderson’s passing ability as a forward and high basketball IQ are both solid assets that Memphis could find useful in its playoff push next season. However, Anderson has struggled from beyond the arc, making just 0.3 three-pointers per game last season. As a tweener forward, Anderson would benefit greatly by becoming a legitimate threat from distance.

The Spurs selected Anderson with the 30th pick of the 2014 NBA draft. Anderson has played four seasons in San Antonio until this point.

