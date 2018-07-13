Photo via NBA.com

According to David Aldridge of NBA.com, the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers are two of multiple teams with interest in unrestricted free agent guard David Nwaba.

Nwaba, 25, was originally a restricted free agent for the beginning of free agency, but, then Thursday the Bulls rescinded their qualifying offer to him. The Bulls still have interest in re-signing him according to Aldridge, and they’d be able to do so with either his early bird rights or by using part of their $16.1 million in cap space.

The Lakers can offer Nwaba their full room exception worth $4.4 million. The most the Spurs can offer him is the bi-annual exception worth $3.3 million.

In 70 games with the Bulls last season mainly coming off the bench, Nwaba averaged 7.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 23.5 minutes per game.