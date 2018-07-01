Photo illustration. Original photo via Associated Press.

According to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports, Rudy Gay has verbally agreed to re-sign with the San Antonio Spurs on a one-year deal for $10 million.

The Spurs will be using Gay’s non-bird rights to re-sign him and he’ll become an unrestricted free agent again next summer when more teams are projected to have cap space with the salary cap expected to rise to $109 million.

In his first season with the Spurs, Gay came off the bench for the majority of the season where averaged 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 21.6 minutes.

Gay started more games in the playoffs where he averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 32 minutes.

With Gay back on the books, the Spurs are still projected to have access to the non-tax mid-level exception worth $8.6 million and the bi-annual exception worth $3.3 million.