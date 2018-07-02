Project Spurs illustration/Associated Press

According to Michael Scotto of the Athletic, undrafted 6’10” center Drew Eubanks has agreed to a training camp deal with the San Antonio Spurs.

Last season at Oregon State, Eubanks averaged 13.2 points, 5 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in 32 games. Eubanks was also listed on the Spurs’ Utah Summer League roster.

The Spurs currently only have two bigs under contract in LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol. They also drafted Chimezie Metu with the 49th pick in the second round.

Once Rudy Gay, Marco Belinelli, and Lonnie Walker IV sign their deals, the Spurs will have 11 players on guaranteed contracts. If Brandon Paul’s deal guarantees after August 1, he will make 12 players on the roster.

A training camp invitee like Eubanks is a player who has to try to make the Spurs’ final 15-man roster before the first game of the regular season in October.

A team can carry a maximum of 20 players during training camp and the preseason, but the roster must be trimmed to 15 players before the start of the regular season.