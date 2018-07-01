Former San Antonio Spurs guard Marco Belinelli has reached a verbal agreement to sign with the Spurs for two years, $12 million, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Belinelli spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons with the Spurs, where he was part of their 2014 Championship team. Last season, Belinelli spent part of the season in Atlanta, then in Philadelphia.

When Belinelli was bought-out from the Hawks last season, the Spurs were one of the teams interested in signing him for the rest of the season.

At 32, Belinelli averaged 12.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 80 total games. One weakness for San Antonio last season was 3-point shooting. Belinelli will provide that, since he made 37.7% of his threes last season.

Belinelli is likely being signed using part of the Spurs’ non-tax mid-level exception.