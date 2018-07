Project Spurs editor Paul Garcia and staff writer Collin Reid were guests on several radio shows yesterday to help break down the trade of Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to the Toronto Raptors for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl, and a 2019 protected first-round draft pick.

For more on the trade, aside from what was discussed in this morning’s episode of the Spurscast, listen to their interviews below.

