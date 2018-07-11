Project Spurs illustration/Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs announced on Wednesday that they have officially re-signed forward Rudy Gay.

As always with team policy, the terms of his contract were not disclosed, but Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reported the deal was worth one year at $10 million.

Since Gay will be signed using Non-Bird Rights, Gay will become an unrestricted free agent next season.

In his first season with San Antonio, Gay averaged 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 21.6 minutes primarily off the bench.

Gay became a starter in the playoffs where he averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 32 minutes per game.

With Gay’s signing official, the Spurs now have 11 players on the roster. That number will change once the signing of Marco Belinelli becomes official, along with the re-signing of Bryn Forbes and Davis Bertans.

We will continue to update this page with signings as they become official, so keep checking back regularly.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Offseason 2018: Spurs official signings