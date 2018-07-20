Project Spurs illustration

SAN ANTONIO – Marco Belinelli has officially signed with the San Antonio Spurs according to the organization.

Club policy prohibits from the terms of the deal being disclosed, but it is rumored that Belinelli has signed for 2-years and about $12 million, which would take up a sizeable portion of San Antonio’s mid-level exception.

The 32-year-old Belinelli spent last season with the Atlanta Hawks before being bought out and signing with the Philadelphia 76ers.

In 80 games last season, Belinelli averaged a career-high 12.1 points, while shooting 44 percent from the field and 38 percent from beyond the arc.

Belinelli’s return will ease San Antonio’s shooting woes from last season while also bringing in some corporate knowledge the Spurs severely need with the losses this offseason.

With the signing, the Spurs are officially at 14 players on the roster while awaiting the official announcement of Bryn Forbes’ re-signing.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Official: Spurs announce Belinelli signing