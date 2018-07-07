Project Spurs illustration/Getty Images

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Memphis Grizzlies have extended Kyle Anderson an offer sheet worth $37.2 million over four years.

The deal also includes a 15 percent trade kicker.

Since Anderson is a restricted free agent, the San Antonio Spurs will have 48 hours to match the offer or let Anderson go.

Last season proved to be Anderson’s best with San Antonio.

In the absence of Kawhi Leonard, Anderson was able to play in 74 games while averaging 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists as a starter. Anderson also shot 53 percent from the field and 33 percent from beyond the arc.

Anderson’s deal with Memphis would be worth their entire Mid-level Exception as they are operating over the salary cap.