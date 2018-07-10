According to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports, restricted free agent Bryn Forbes will be re-signing with the Spurs on a two-year deal.
The Spurs seem to be using Forbes’ early bird rights to re-sign him.
Last season, Forbes was a key rotation player off the bench for the Spurs, as he appeared in 80 games and scored 6.9 points per game while making 39% of his 2.9 threes per game.
Once Forbes, Rudy Gay, and Marco Belinelli sign their contracts, the Spurs will have 12 players with guaranteed contracts. Brandon Paul has a non-guaranteed contract which puts the roster at 13 players. The most players a roster can carry before the first game of the regular season is 15 players and two two-way contracts.
Here’s the Spurs’ depth chart:
|Points
|Combos
|Wings
|Forwards
|Bigs
|Dejounte Murray
|Patty Mills
|Kawhi Leonard
|Rudy Gay
|LaMarcus Aldridge
|Danny Green
|Pau Gasol
|Manu Ginobili
|Marco Belinelli
|Bryn Forbes
|Derrick White
|Lonnie Walker IV
|Brandon Paul
Positions via CleaningTheGlass.com except Walker IV
View the original article on Project Spurs: Forbes to Re-Sign with Spurs