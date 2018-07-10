SHARE

Project Spurs illustration/San Antonio Express News

According to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports, restricted free agent Bryn Forbes will be re-signing with the Spurs on a two-year deal.

The Spurs seem to be using Forbes’ early bird rights to re-sign him.

Last season, Forbes was a key rotation player off the bench for the Spurs, as he appeared in 80 games and scored 6.9 points per game while making 39% of his 2.9 threes per game.

Once Forbes, Rudy Gay, and Marco Belinelli sign their contracts, the Spurs will have 12 players with guaranteed contracts. Brandon Paul has a non-guaranteed contract which puts the roster at 13 players. The most players a roster can carry before the first game of the regular season is 15 players and two two-way contracts.

Here’s the Spurs’ depth chart:

Points Combos Wings Forwards Bigs
Dejounte Murray Patty Mills Kawhi Leonard Rudy Gay LaMarcus Aldridge
    Danny Green   Pau Gasol
    Manu Ginobili    
    Marco Belinelli    
    Bryn Forbes    
    Derrick White    
    Lonnie Walker IV    
    Brandon Paul    

Positions via CleaningTheGlass.com except Walker IV

