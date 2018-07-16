Project Spurs illustration/NBA

According to ESPN and Yahoo! Sports, unrestricted free agent Dante Cunningham will be signing a one year deal with the San Antonio Spurs.

The Express News reported Cunningham will earn around $2.5 million which means the Spurs have either used part of the bi-annual exception ($3.3 million) or part of the $2.7 million of the mid-level exception they have remaining.

Cunningham, 31, played in both New Orleans and Brooklyn last season where he averaged 5.7 points and 4.1 rebounds in 73 games.

At 6’8″, Cunningham has developed his outside shot since the 2015-16 season, where he’s been averaging over two three point attempts per game. He made 31.6% of his threes in 2015-16, 39.2% in the 2016-17 season, and 34.5% last season.

With Cunningham on the roster, the Spurs’ roster for opening day is maxed out with 15 players once Cunningham, Bryn Forbes, and Marco Belinelli sign their deals.

The Spurs can still open one additional roster spot if they waive Brandon Paul before August 1, because after that his deal becomes guaranteed for next season.

Here’s a look at the Spurs’ roster with Cunningham.

Points Combos Wings Forwards Bigs Dejounte Murray Patty Mills Kawhi Leonard Rudy Gay LaMarcus Aldridge Danny Green Dante Cunningham Pau Gasol Manu Ginobili Davis Bertans Marco Belinelli Bryn Forbes Derrick White Lonnie Walker IV Brandon Paul

Positions via CleaningTheGlass.com except Walker IV

