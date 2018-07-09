SHARE

Project Spurs illustration/Getty Images

According to Sportando, restricted free agent Davis Bertans will re-sign with the San Antonio Spurs on a four year deal for $20 million.

The Spurs are using Bertans’ early bird rights to sign him above the salary cap.

Once Bertans, Rudy Gay, and Marco Belinelli sign their deals, the Spurs will have 12 players on guaranteed contracts.  Brandon Paul would make 13 players on the roster, but his contract doesn’t guarantee until August 1.

The Spurs still have $2.7 million of their mid-level exception and $3.3 million of their bi-annual exception to add players to the team. Bryn Forbes and Darrun Hilliard remain restricted free agents.

Here’s the Spurs’ current roster based on positions.

Points Combos Wings Forwards Bigs
Dejounte Murray Patty Mills Kawhi Leonard Rudy Gay LaMarcus Aldridge
Danny Green Pau Gasol
Manu Ginobili Davis Bertans
Marco Belinelli
Derrick White
Lonnie Walker IV
Brandon Paul

Positions via CleaningTheGlass.com except Walker IV

