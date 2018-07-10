Project Spurs illustration/Getty Images

According to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports, restricted free agent Davis Bertans will re-sign with the San Antonio Spurs on a two year deal for $14.5 million.

The Spurs will be using Bertans’ early bird rights to sign him above the salary cap.

Monday an early report was released stating Bertans and the Spurs had agreed to a four year deal for $20 million. That report was considered ‘premature’ and Bertans was still in negotiations with the Spurs and other teams.

Once Bertans, Bryn Forbes, Rudy Gay, and Marco Belinelli sign their new deals, the Spurs will have 13 players with guaranteed contracts. The roster is up to 14 players if Brandon Paul is included, though he has a non-guaranteed contract until August 1.

An NBA team can only hold up to 15 players and two two-way contracts before the start of the regular season.

Here’s the Spurs’ current depth chart with Bertans back.

Points Combos Wings Forwards Bigs Dejounte Murray Patty Mills Kawhi Leonard Rudy Gay LaMarcus Aldridge Danny Green Pau Gasol Manu Ginobili Davis Bertans Marco Belinelli Bryn Forbes Derrick White Lonnie Walker IV Brandon Paul

Positions via CleaningTheGlass.com except Walker IV