With the 49th pick in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft Thursday, the San Antonio Spurs selected 6’11” big man Chimezie Metu out of USC.

In his junior season at USC, Metu averaged 15.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in 31 minutes per game with the Trojans.

Here are Metu’s strengths according to the NBA’s draft guide:

  • Impressive athlete with a developing skill set.
    • Shoots it comfortably from mid-range.
    • Likes to attack defenders off the bounce and finish emphatically
    around the rim.
    • Has very good lateral quickness for his size, giving him terrific
    defensive potential. 
