The San Antonio Spurs released the roster for the 2018 Utah Summer League which will take place July 2-5 in Salt Lake City.
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|DOB
|Prior to NBA/Home Country
|Yrs
|15
|Jaron Blossomgame
|F
|6-7
|220
|09/16/93
|Clemson/USA
|R
|37
|Amida Brimah
|C
|7-0
|230
|02/11/94
|UConn/Ghana
|R
|25
|Drew Eubanks
|C
|6-10
|250
|02/1/97
|Oregon State/USA
|R
|30
|Jordan Green
|G
|6-5
|191
|05/5/93
|Texas A&M/USA
|R
|23
|Tommy Hamilton
|C
|6-11
|250
|09/23/94
|Texas Tech/USA
|R
|7
|Olivier Hanlan
|G
|6-4
|190
|02/15/93
|Boston College/Canada
|R
|34
|Cory Jefferson
|F
|6-9
|215
|12/26/90
|Baylor/USA
|2
|28
|Kris Jenkins
|F
|6-6
|235
|11/20/93
|Villanova/USA
|R
|33
|Jeff Ledbetter
|G
|6-3
|195
|06/15/88
|Idaho/USA
|R
|17
|Trey Mckinney-Jones
|G
|6-5
|220
|08/27/90
|Miami/USA
|1
|10
|Chimezie Metu
|F
|6-10
|225
|03/22/97
|USC/USA
|R
|83
|London Perrantes
|G
|6-2
|190
|10/3/94
|Virginia/USA
|1
|24
|Raphiael Putney
|F
|6-10
|185
|04/21/90
|Massachusetts/USA
|R
|31
|Maverick Rowan
|G
|6-7
|220
|07/14/96
|NC State/USA
|R
|18
|Lonnie Walker IV
|G
|6-5
|204
|12/14/98
|Miami/USA
|R
|4
|Derrick White
|G
|6-5
|195
|07/02/94
|Colorado/USA
|1
Derrick White, who just completed his rookie season with the Spurs will be on the roster. As well as 2018 draftees Lonnie Walker IV and Chimezie Metu.
Multiple Austin Spurs will also be on the roster, such as Jaron Blossomgame, Amida Brimah, Jordan Green, Olivier Hanlan, and Jeff Ledbetter.
London Perrantes just finished a two-way season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and now he’ll be on the Spurs’ squad.
Will Hardy will be the head coach of the Utah SL team.
The Spurs will face Utah on July 2, Atlanta July 4, and Memphis July 5.
View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurs Release 2018 Utah Summer League Roster