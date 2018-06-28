Photo illustration

The San Antonio Spurs released the roster for the 2018 Utah Summer League which will take place July 2-5 in Salt Lake City.

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. DOB Prior to NBA/Home Country Yrs 15 Jaron Blossomgame F 6-7 220 09/16/93 Clemson/USA R 37 Amida Brimah C 7-0 230 02/11/94 UConn/Ghana R 25 Drew Eubanks C 6-10 250 02/1/97 Oregon State/USA R 30 Jordan Green G 6-5 191 05/5/93 Texas A&M/USA R 23 Tommy Hamilton C 6-11 250 09/23/94 Texas Tech/USA R 7 Olivier Hanlan G 6-4 190 02/15/93 Boston College/Canada R 34 Cory Jefferson F 6-9 215 12/26/90 Baylor/USA 2 28 Kris Jenkins F 6-6 235 11/20/93 Villanova/USA R 33 Jeff Ledbetter G 6-3 195 06/15/88 Idaho/USA R 17 Trey Mckinney-Jones G 6-5 220 08/27/90 Miami/USA 1 10 Chimezie Metu F 6-10 225 03/22/97 USC/USA R 83 London Perrantes G 6-2 190 10/3/94 Virginia/USA 1 24 Raphiael Putney F 6-10 185 04/21/90 Massachusetts/USA R 31 Maverick Rowan G 6-7 220 07/14/96 NC State/USA R 18 Lonnie Walker IV G 6-5 204 12/14/98 Miami/USA R 4 Derrick White G 6-5 195 07/02/94 Colorado/USA 1

Derrick White, who just completed his rookie season with the Spurs will be on the roster. As well as 2018 draftees Lonnie Walker IV and Chimezie Metu.

Multiple Austin Spurs will also be on the roster, such as Jaron Blossomgame, Amida Brimah, Jordan Green, Olivier Hanlan, and Jeff Ledbetter.

London Perrantes just finished a two-way season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and now he’ll be on the Spurs’ squad.

Will Hardy will be the head coach of the Utah SL team.

The Spurs will face Utah on July 2, Atlanta July 4, and Memphis July 5.