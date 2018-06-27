Photo illustration. Original photo via Getty Images.

The San Antonio Spurs announced today that they have promoted assistant coach Becky Hammon. Hammon will fill the coaching vacancy left by former assistant James Borrego, who was named head coach of the Charlotte Hornets last month.

Hammon is one of several assistants that have been tied to NBA head coaching positions this offseason. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Hammon was being considered for the Milwaukee Bucks’ head coaching position back in May, but she wasn’t considered a frontrunner to land the job, and former Spurs assistant Mike Budenholzer ended up being offered the position.

Hammon, a two-time head coach with the Spurs’ summer league team, will enter her fifth season of coaching next season as she transitions into her new role.