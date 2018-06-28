Photo illustration. Original photo via Getty Images.

Earlier Wednesday, Davis Bertans was tendered a qualifying offer by the San Antonio Spurs, making him a restricted free agent July 1.

Later Wednesday evening, Keith Smith reported the Spurs also tendered qualifying offers to Kyle Anderson, Bryn Forbes, and two-way player Darrun Hilliard.

Anderson was tendered a $4.7 million qualifying offer. This means he has three choices: A) He can accept the qualifying offer and return to the Spurs next season, then, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2019. B) He can seek an offer sheet from another team beginning July 1. C) If he and the Spurs want to work on a long term deal, San Antonio can rescind the qualifying offer and use Anderson’s bird rights to re-sign him with a deal anywhere from 1-5 years, and between $1.4 million to $25.2 million annually.

Bertans and Forbes were each tendered a qualifying offer of $1.6 million. They each have three choices: A) They can accept the qualifying offer and return to the Spurs next season, then, they’ll become unrestricted free agents in the summer of 2019. B) They can seek an offer sheet from another team beginning July 1. C) If each of them and the Spurs want to work on a long term deal, San Antonio can rescind the qualifying offer and use their early bird rights to re-sign each player with a deal anywhere from 2-4 years, and between $1.4 million to $7.8 million annually.

Hilliard was tendered a qualifying offer for $1.3 million. Since he’s on a two-way contract, this gives the Spurs the right to match any offer he receives from an outside team, or he could negotiate a full NBA contract with San Antonio. If Hilliard accepted the qualifying offer, he would earn $77K next season as a two-player with San Antonio.

Starting July 1, if any of the restricted free agents sign an offer sheet with another team, the Spurs would have 48 hours to match the offer sheet beginning July 6.

