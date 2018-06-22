Thursday, the San Antonio Spurs drafted Miami guard Lonnie Walker IV with the 18th pick in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

As a freshman at Miami, Walker IV averaged 11.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and made 34.6% of his 162 three point attempts in 27.8 minutes per game, through 32 games.

In most mock drafts, Walker was projected to go in the 13th through 15th range, however, multiple reports on draft night said his draft stock fell to 18th because of injury concerns with one of his knees.

Here are some of Walker’s strengths from the NBA Draft guide:

Has outstanding physical tools with a strong frame, long arms

and quick feet.

• Tough to contain on drives to the basket. Plays through contact

and has excellent body control.

• Thrives in transition due to his strength and quickness.

• Capable three-point shooter.

TheStepien.com also projects Walker’s high ceiling to be a 2-way secondary ball handler, while his low ceiling projects to be a 3-and-D point of attack on offense player and solid defender.

TheStepien.com projects Walker be a floor spacer on offense and to be able to guard shooting guards on defense.