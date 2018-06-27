The San Antonio Spurs have tendered the $1.6 million qualifying offer to Davis Bertans to make him a restricted free agent July 1, reports Sportando.

Being a restricted free agent means Bertans can accept the one-year qualifying offer and play with the Spurs next season, then become an unrestricted free agent next summer, or, he can seek an offer sheet from another team.

If Bertans and the Spurs want to negotiate a long-term deal, San Antonio can also rescind the qualifying offer and use his early bird rights to re-sign him up to a four year deal for an amount up to $35.1 million.

Along with Bertans, the San Antonio Express News reported the Spurs would likely make Kyle Anderson a restricted free agent and Bobby Marks of ESPN wrote the expectation would also be to make Bryn Forbes a restricted free agent.

Due to the Spurs being a team that will be operating over the cap this summer, making all three players restricted free agents gives the Spurs the right to match any offer sheets the players sign with opposing teams after July 6. After July 6, the Spurs would have 48 hours to match the offer sheet, or decline, and that player will move on to playing with the other team.

Operating over the cap means the Spurs will only have access to the non-tax mid-level exception worth $8.5 million and the bi-annual exception worth $3.3 million to add free agents to their team.