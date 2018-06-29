Photo illustration. Original photo via Associated Press.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, San Antonio Spurs forward Joffrey Lauvergne has declined his player option for 2018-19.

Lauvergne signed a 2-year deal worth $3.1 million last summer and was scheduled to earn $1.6 million this upcoming season, but instead will reportedly sign with EuroLeague powerhouse Fenderbahce instead.

In his fourth NBA season, Lauvergne was productive early on for the Spurs until a broken hand sidelined him nearly a month, effectively knocking him out of consistent minutes the remainder of the season.

Lauvergne averaged 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds in 55 games with San Antonio, starting in just one game.

With Lauvergne’s decision, the Spurs now have only nine players on the active roster as the start of free agency looms less than 36 hours away.