According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green has decided to exercise his player option on the final year of his contract.

The deal, which Green signed during the summer of 2015, was worth $40 million over four years with each year being an equal $10 million per season.

Green, who just turned 31 years old on Friday, played in 70 games for the Spurs last season while averaging 8.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game last season. Green also shot 39 percent from the field and 36 percent on 3-pointers.

Prior to his free agency decision, Green left his previous agency to join Roc Nation Sports, which was founded in 2013 by rapper Jay Z.

With Green opting in, his cap hold will come off the books and immediately make him eligible to be traded if teams want to take on his expiring contract in any potential Kawhi Leonard deals.

Green will be an unrestricted free agent in 2019 with the Spurs holding his Bird rights.

