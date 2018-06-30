Photo illustration. Original photo via Associated Press.

The San Antonio Spurs have already tendered Davis Bertans a $1.6 million qualifying offer making him a restricted free agent July 1.

Making Bertans a restricted free agent gives the Spurs the right to match any offer sheet after 48 hours.

Any offer sheet extended to Bertans must be for a minimum of two years and maximum of four years. Using Bertans’ early bird rights, the Spurs can only match at most a four year deal up to $34.2 million.

Because Bertans has only played in the NBA for two seasons, he’s under the ‘Arenas rule,’ which means the most an opposing team can offer him in the first year of a new contract is the non-tax mid-level exception of $8.5 million.

Here are the latest rumors involving Bertans in free agency.

July 29 – Nets, Jazz, Spurs ‘Contenders’ for Bertans

Per source, #Jazz + #Nets – as well as #Spurs – are the current contenders for San Antonio RFA Davis Bertans. All three are in the mix for the 25-year-old PF. Source says it would be “hard-pressed” for Bertans – a career 38.4 percent 3-point shooter – to make EuroLeague return. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 29, 2018

What can the Jazz offer Bertans?

The Jazz are projected to have access to the Non-Tax Mid-Level Exception worth $8.5 million and the Bi-Annual Exception worth $3.3 million.

What can the Nets offer Bertans?

The Nets are also projected to have access to both the Non-Tax Mid-Level Exception ($8.5 million) and Bi-Annual Exception ($3.3 million) once they trade for Dwight Howard and then complete the buyout of his contract.

This early on in the free agency process, it’s unknown where Bertans’ market is at. If one would have to guess, it is in the $2-4 million range.

