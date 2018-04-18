In Episode 492, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs writer John Diaz to breakdown the Spurs’ 116-101 Game 2 loss to the Warriors. Here are the topics for the episode:

Recapping what worked and didn’t work for the Spurs on both sides of the court.

Adjustments the Spurs can try to make for Game 3 on defense.

Adjustments the Spurs can try to make for Game 3 on offense.

The latest news about Kawhi Leonard

Previewing Thursday’s Game 3 of the series.

