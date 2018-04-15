In Episode 491, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs founder Michael DeLeon to break down the Spurs’ 113-92 Game 1 loss to the Warriors. Here are the topics for the episode:

Recapping what worked and didn’t work for the Spurs on both sides of the court.

Adjustments the Spurs can try to make for Game 2 on defense.

Adjustments the Spurs can try to make for Game 2 on offense.

The buzz about Kawhi Leonard during and after the game.

Previewing Monday’s Game 2 of the series.

