In Episode 490, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by fellow Project Spurs writer Collin Reid to preview the Spurs’ first round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors. Here are the topics for the episode:

A brief recap of the four regular season matchups between the Spurs and Warriors.

The state of the Warriors

The Spurs’ offense – what might the Warriors do to limit LaMarcus Aldridge?

The Spurs’ defense – what can the Spurs do to try to limit Kevin Durant?

Previewing Saturday’s Game 1 of the series.

