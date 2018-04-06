In Episode 489, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Pounding the Rock’s Bruno Passos to discuss the following topics:

The Spurs’ 2-2 record in their last four games against the Thunder, Warriors, Clippers, and Lakers.

The latest news on Kawhi Leonard’s return from injury management.

A conversation about LaMarcus Aldridge’s chances of making one of the All-NBA teams.

A discussion about Tony Parker’s recent play off the bench.

Previewing the Spurs’ final three games of the regular season against the Blazers, Kings, and Pelicans.

