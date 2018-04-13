According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com, the San Antonio Spurs won a tie breaker with the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday and that means the Spurs will have the 18th pick in the first round of the 2018 NBA draft.

Because the Spurs and Wolves tied with identical playoff records of 47-35, a random drawing was needed to see which team would get the lower pick.

Tankathon.com also lists the Spurs as having the 49th pick in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

The 2018 first round pick will have a cap hold of $1,947,500 on the Spurs’ books this summer when they enter free agency so long as the pick isn’t traded, or the player decides not to play in the NBA next season.

Who might the Spurs target with the 18th pick? Our Project Spurs draft expert Benjamin Bornstein has had his Prospect Watch series going for the entire season. If you click on this link, it’ll take you to Bornstein’s page where you can see his past prospects and that’s also where future prospect profiles will be available.

The 18th pick will be the lowest the Spurs have drafted since 1997, when they selected Tim Duncan with the first overall pick.

The draft will take place on June 21, 2018.