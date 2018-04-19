The San Antonio Spurs released a statement this evening on the passing of Erin Popovich, wife of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

With deep regret the San Antonio Spurs announce that Erin Popovich, wife of Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich, passed away earlier today. Erin and Gregg were married for four decades and were blessed with two children and two grandchildren.

“We mourn the loss of Erin,” said Spurs General Manager RC Buford. “She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us.”

Our prayers and condolences go out to Popovich, his family, and the Spurs organization.