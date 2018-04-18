John Diaz and Gareth Gibbins joined me to recap the G League Finals, which ended with the Austin Spurs sweeping the Raptors 905 in two games and celebrating their third championship.

We talked about the play of Nick Johnson, including the start of our new Nick Johnson fan club, Gareth’s prediction of a big game by Jeff Ledbetter, which came true, and the end of the season for the Austin Spurs, who went through a season full of personnel changes from their head coach to the roster before finding the combination to topple the 905’s repeat attempt.

http://spursonsixth.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2018/04/sosfinalsrecap.mp3

Download

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurs on Sixth Podcast: G League Finals Recap