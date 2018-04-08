I polled the Spurs on Sixth staff and several other writers who cover either the Austin Spurs or Raptors 905 to get some predictions in for the G League Finals.

John Diaz, Spurs on Sixth Editor

Austin’s two wins prior to the G League Finals came against teams with the best offenses in the league. The Spurs have flourished under Derrick White, but even when he has an off night, Austin’s offense can overwhelm teams by committee. Except Raptors 905 is a different animal. Armed with the best defense in the league and the only team to tout a sub-100 defensive rating, it will take nearly flawless basketball to unseat the defending champions. That being said, this Austin team at full strength is nearly unbeatable. Spurs in three.

Michael De Leon, Spurs on Sixth Publisher

I love the matchup of a team in Austin with so much offensive firepower against Jerry Stackhouse’s potent Raptors 905 defense. In the end though. Austin has too many offensive weapons to stop them completely, and Amida Brima and Matt Costello will provide enough rebounding to content against the likes of Kennedy Meeks and Alfonzo McKinnie. Spurs in 3.

Gareth Gibbins, Spurs in the Six

Austin has more offensive firepower and the interior presence to contend with the 905 rebounding. That said, the 905 defense can be stifling and Jerry Stackhouse will have them prepared. With the risk of being kicked out of the City, I predict that each team wins their home games resulting in an Austin championship.

Blake Murphy, Raptors Republic

905 in 3. A road-worn 905 team drops the first game of the series, then bounces back just as they did last year. Derrick White is a huge problem but the 905 dominate the glass and run Austin off the 3-point line just enough to edge by.

Dakota Schmidt, Ridiculous Upside

Over the course of these playoffs, I always had the feeling that these two teams would matchup in the G League Finals. With Austin, they were the best team as they posses an elite offense and a strong defensive core that’s headlined by the front-court duo of Matt Costello and Amida Brimah. Meanwhile, the Raptors 905 have been a spectacular defensive unit that have been able to lockdown opponents no matter who’s on the court. The matchup that I’m probably most looking forward to watching during this upcoming series is Lorenzo Brown and Derrick White. In my mind, both players are good enough to be in an NBA rotation and they’ve just been stellar performers on both ends of the court. While I kinda want to see the Raptors 905 win their 2nd consecutive title, I think that the Spurs are too strong on both ends of the court to not be the victors. I have the Austin Spurs winning in 3.

