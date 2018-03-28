In Episode 488, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs founder Michael DeLeon to discuss the following topics:
- The Spurs’ 2-2 record in their last four games against the Wizards, Jazz, and Bucks.
- The latest injury situation regarding Kawhi Leonard (return from injury management) and LaMarcus Aldridge (left knee contusion).
- A discussion about the upcoming NBA All-Defensive teams and whether Dejounte Murray, Danny Green, and LaMarcus Aldridge should be considered for either the first or second teams.
- Previewing the Spurs’ next four games against the Thunder, Rockets, Clippers, and Lakers.
