In Episode 488, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs founder Michael DeLeon to discuss the following topics:

The Spurs’ 2-2 record in their last four games against the Wizards, Jazz, and Bucks.

The latest injury situation regarding Kawhi Leonard (return from injury management) and LaMarcus Aldridge (left knee contusion).

A discussion about the upcoming NBA All-Defensive teams and whether Dejounte Murray, Danny Green, and LaMarcus Aldridge should be considered for either the first or second teams.

Previewing the Spurs’ next four games against the Thunder, Rockets, Clippers, and Lakers.

If you listen to the Spurscast on iTunes, please be sure to leave a rating and review of what you think of the show. Also, please be sure to follow @TheSpurscast.

Do you have any Spurs questions on your mind? Tweet them to the hashtag #Spurscast to listen to Paul and a Project Spurs writer answer them in next week’s episode.

Download

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast Ep. 488: NBA All-Defensive Team Discussion