Spurs 89 – Warriors 75

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 19 points in 4th, his season-high for a quarter. The Spurs scored 28 points in fourth quarter and held the Warriors to their fewest points since March of 2016.

Spurs 98 – Magic 90

Aldridge led the way for the Spurs with 27 as San Antonio pushed past the Magic to win 98-90 Wednesday night. Kyle Anderson had 16 points.

Spurs 104 – Jazz 100

LaMarcus Aldridge has a season and Spurs’ high with 45 points and nine rebounds as he propelled the Spurs past the Jazz in overtime. Patty Mills and Manu Ginobili also contributed with 25 and 18 points respectively.

Spurs 103 – Bucks 106

Despite key performances by LaMarcus Aldridge (34 points) and Pau Gasol (22 points, 13 rebounds), the Spurs fell 106-103 Sunday afternoon, snapping a six-game win streak. In the end, tough missed opportunities cost the Spurs the win in Milwaukee.

Week in Review

The Spurs won three out of four in week 23, swept their six-game homestand, and improved from 10th to 5th place after Friday’s win against the Jazz. The Spurs looked rejuvenated, determined to win and to make the playoffs. This intensity definitely paid off as they now sit in the 6th seed and are currently in playoff contention.

The Spurs have a tough road ahead as they face the Thunder and the Rockets this week. However, with the determined style of play they illustrated this past week, they’ve shown they will not give up so easily. The silver and black look poised to put up a fight in their race to the playoffs.

The success of the Spurs in the last few games has come thanks to significant and consistent help from at least one other player on the Spurs roster in support of LaMarcus Aldridge. The Spurs are currently Aldridge’s team and he’s being that go-to constant every team hopes for. With at least one other player scoring in the high teens or low twenties, the Spurs can comfortably put up a fight against any team, as long as they remember their potential.

Looking Ahead

This week the Spurs will face the Washington Wizards on Tuesday in Washington DC. Then, the silver and black will head back to San Antonio to match up against the Thunder on Thursday and the Houston Rockets on Easter Sunday. Considering they have played so comfortably at home as of late, the Spurs should feel some confidence against the Thunder and Rockets this week.

