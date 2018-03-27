The San Antonio Spurs are back solidly in the playoff picture as the lone sixth seed in the Western Conference. That means a pick outside of the lottery once again — at least for now. And that brings us to another edition of the Spurs Prospect Watch.

This week’s prospect is Oregon guard and forward Troy Brown. The 6-foot-7, 215-pound freshman had a solid year in college this past season and could take advantage of a relatively weak class outside of the lottery. While he wouldn’t exactly be an ideal pick to play right away, he could be a good G-League stash for the Spurs to pull out in a couple seasons.

Here are some of his stats:

11.3 PPG, 1.6 SPG, 3.2 APG, 6.2 RPG

44.4 FG%, 29.1 3P%, 74.3 FT% Per-40 stats: 14.5 PPG, 2 SPG, 4.1 APG, 7.9 RPG

105.7 ORtg, 102.4 DRtg

Those numbers don’t exactly scream “stud, but they can be worked with and he is a versatile player in that he can play two or three different positions down the road. The shooting stroke can be fixed with the right amount of effort and work on his end as well so those numbers shouldn’t be too alarming. You’d generally like to see the three-point shooting be at a higher clip, but his size on the wing playing defense is what will get him playing time initially.

While Brown is not yet a great or good scorer, he is a good enough athlete and has the size and length to play defense on the perimeter. He is a good scorer off the dribble despite not having an explosive first step. He can score and distribute out of the post as well and has the intangibles that the Spurs like to cultivate on their team.

The Las Vegas native is not athletically elite and that could limit his upside and development as a player. However, that doesn’t mean he can’t become a solid contributor to the team and his solid rebounding numbers from his position are one example of that. He should be a good all-around player for the Spurs once his shooting stroke is improved and if he’s put in the right situation from the start.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurs Prospect Watch: Troy Brown