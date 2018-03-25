CEDAR PARK – Entertaining offense was easy to come by on Saturday night as the Austin Spurs demolished the South Bay Lakers, 140-128.

Despite not having Jeff Ledbetter or Nick Johnson due to rest, the Spurs still had six players score in double figures, led by Derrick White’s savagery. The rookie finished with 31 points, six rebounds, three assists, four steals AND two blocks.

Other Austin leaders: Jaron Blossomgame had a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Olivier Hanlan had 18 points. Darrun Hilliard finished with 17 points and four assists. And the bench mob duo of Jordan Green and Tucker Haymond had 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Gary Payton II led the South Bay Lakers with 30 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. Center Thomas Bryant had 29 points and three blocks. And lastly, Andre Ingram put up 22 points off the bench.

Saturday night’s game went into the record books for Austin, as the Spurs put up the fourth-highest scoring total in franchise history with 140 points. And getting to the 140 mark was easy for the Spurs.

Coach Ahearn’s squad put up 39 points in the first quarter behind a barrage of 3-pointers from Green, Daniel Alexander and Tucker Haymond.

But what’s more impressive than a 39-point first quarter? A 40-point second quarter.

The trio of Hanlan, Haymond and White combined for 28 points in the second, easily sparking the silver and black to a 79-68 halftime lead.

while both teams cooled off a tad offensively in the second half, the Spurs remained in the drive seat throughout the contest.

Austin led by as much as 22 points in the fourth quarter before a late flurry by South Bay made the final score look closer than the game actually was.

UP NEXT

The Austin Spurs finished the regular season at 32-18, clinching the #1 seed in the Western Conference and a first round bye in the playoffs.

Austin will take on the winner of the quarterfinals series between the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and the Texas Legends.

Each round of the playoffs is a one game elimination, except for the NBA G League Finals which will be a best of three.

Keep checking Spurs on Sixth for more information on the Austin Spurs playoff schedule and matchup.

[embedded content]

