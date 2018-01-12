Photo courtesy: LA Lakers/NBA

The San Antonio Spurs closed out their three game road trip with a 93-81 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center on Thursday night.

The loss wrapped up a three game road trip for the Silver and Black, who finished 1-2. Once again the Spurs played without Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker, Danny Green, and Rudy Gay – and it hurt them on both ends of the floor.

Here is what went good and bad for the Spurs, as well as three standout players: LaMarcus Aldridge, Dejounte Murray, and Bryn Forbes.

The Good:

Despite the loss, San Antonio’s young players got some valuable playing experience, only helping their game and confidence moving forward.

LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs in scoring despite not having a solid shooting night.

The Bad:

San Antonio’s bench struggled as Patty Mills, Davis Bertans, and Brandon Paul combined for 2 points on 0-for-9 shooting.

The Spurs had no answer for the Lakers bigs in the paint or their shooters as San Antonio struggled defensively for the second time in three games.

Three Standout Players:

LaMarcus Aldridge: The Spurs forward may have shot 6-for-15, but he still had a solid night with 20 points and four rebounds. The problem on Thursday was a lack of help for the Spurs’ big man, as several key players were out and the bench struggled.

Aldridge for the most part has been San Antonio’s most consistent players, averaging around 22 points per game. Even in losses like Thursday he still manages to deliver at a high level.

Bryn Forbes: The former Michigan State standout finished with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting, putting together a much more solid performance on the offensive end in the absence on Danny Green.

While most of the Spurs delivered a subpar performance, it was Forbes who stood out as he went 4-of-7 from three-point range.

Dejounte Murray: Perhaps the one who got the most out of Thursday’s game was second year guard Dejounte Murray. He finished with 14 points on 50 percent shooting in the start of the injured Tony Parker.

Murray looked more confident as he went into the paint and even dished the ball back out. It is these types of games that can build confidence in a player and I see it doing the same for Murray.

Up next:

The Spurs are now 28-15 on the season and will return home to welcome the Denver Nuggets (21-20) to the AT&T Center at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

