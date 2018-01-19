In Episode 479, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by fellow Project Spurs writer Stephen Anderson (@SteveMAnderson_) to discuss the following topics:
- The Spurs’ 2-2 record in their last 4 games against the Lakers, Nuggets, Hawks, and Nets.
- Kawhi Leonard now out indefinitely; an update on Rudy Gay’s heel injury and Manu Ginobili’s thigh injury.
- The Road ahead, where 69% of the Spurs’ last 36 opponents are .500 or above by record.
- Who needs to step up on the roster and help LaMarcus Aldridge with the absence of Leonard, Gay, and Ginobili?
- Notes on Western Conference All-Star voting involving Aldridge and Ginobili.
- #Spurscast questions on the following topics: Expectations for the remainder of the season, should the Spurs make a trade, and what’s up with the Spurs’ offense on the road?
- Previewing the Spurs’ next 4 games against the Raptors, Pacers, Cavaliers, and Grizzlies.
If you listen to the Spurscast on iTunes, please be sure to leave a rating and review of what you think of the show. Also, please be sure to follow @TheSpurscast.
Do you have any Spurs questions on your mind? Tweet them to the hashtag #Spurscast to listen to Paul and a Project Spurs writer answer them in next week’s episode.
View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast Ep. 479: Leonard Out Indefinitely, Spurs’ Road Hurdles & All-Star Starter Notes