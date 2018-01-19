In Episode 479, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by fellow Project Spurs writer Stephen Anderson (@SteveMAnderson_) to discuss the following topics:

The Spurs’ 2-2 record in their last 4 games against the Lakers, Nuggets, Hawks, and Nets.

Kawhi Leonard now out indefinitely; an update on Rudy Gay’s heel injury and Manu Ginobili’s thigh injury.

The Road ahead, where 69% of the Spurs’ last 36 opponents are .500 or above by record.

Who needs to step up on the roster and help LaMarcus Aldridge with the absence of Leonard, Gay, and Ginobili?

Notes on Western Conference All-Star voting involving Aldridge and Ginobili.

#Spurscast questions on the following topics: Expectations for the remainder of the season, should the Spurs make a trade, and what’s up with the Spurs’ offense on the road?

Previewing the Spurs’ next 4 games against the Raptors, Pacers, Cavaliers, and Grizzlies.

