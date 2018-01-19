In Episode 479, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by fellow Project Spurs writer Stephen Anderson (@SteveMAnderson_) to discuss the following topics:

  • The Spurs’ 2-2 record in their last 4 games against the Lakers, Nuggets, Hawks, and Nets.
  • Kawhi Leonard now out indefinitely; an update on Rudy Gay’s heel injury and Manu Ginobili’s thigh injury.
  • The Road ahead, where 69% of the Spurs’ last 36 opponents are .500 or above by record.
  • Who needs to step up on the roster and help LaMarcus Aldridge with the absence of Leonard, Gay, and Ginobili?
  • Notes on Western Conference All-Star voting involving Aldridge and Ginobili.
  • #Spurscast questions on the following topics: Expectations for the remainder of the season, should the Spurs make a trade, and what’s up with the Spurs’ offense on the road?
  • Previewing the Spurs’ next 4 games against the Raptors, Pacers, Cavaliers, and Grizzlies.

