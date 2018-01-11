In Episode 478, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by fellow Project Spurs writer Collin Reid to discuss the following topics:

The Spurs’ 2-1 record in their last 3 games against the Suns, Blazers, and Kings.

The new left shoulder strain for Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker’s sprained right ankle.

Bryn Forbes’ contract becoming guaranteed for the remainder of the season.

#Spurscast questions on the following topic: Should the Spurs try to trade for Tyreke Evans, Forbes and Davis Bertans’ roles in the future, and whether or not the Spurs might win 55 games this season.

Previewing the Spurs’ next 4 games against the Lakers, Nuggets, Hawks, and Nets.

