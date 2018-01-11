In Episode 478, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by fellow Project Spurs writer Collin Reid to discuss the following topics:
- The Spurs’ 2-1 record in their last 3 games against the Suns, Blazers, and Kings.
- The new left shoulder strain for Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker’s sprained right ankle.
- Bryn Forbes’ contract becoming guaranteed for the remainder of the season.
- #Spurscast questions on the following topic: Should the Spurs try to trade for Tyreke Evans, Forbes and Davis Bertans’ roles in the future, and whether or not the Spurs might win 55 games this season.
- Previewing the Spurs’ next 4 games against the Lakers, Nuggets, Hawks, and Nets.
