In Episode 477, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by fellow Project Spurs writer Benjamin Bornstein to discuss the following topics:

The Spurs’ 2-2 record in their last 4 games against the Knicks, Pistons, and 76ers.

Kawhi Leonard’s progress through 7 games.

Rudy Gay’s right heel injury and Danny Green’s groin injury.

The first round of All-Star fan votes featuring Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Manu Ginobili.

#Spurscast questions on the following topic: The Spurs’ reasons for taking their time with bringing injured players back cautiously.

Previewing the Spurs’ next 3 games against the Suns, Blazers, and the Kings.

