Spurs 99 – Hawks 102

For the 16th loss of the season, the Spurs fell to the Atlanta Hawks, 102-99 in Atlanta on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. LaMarcus Aldridge had another good performance going 11-21 from the field for 25 points to lead the way for the silver and black.

Spurs 100 – Nets 95

The Spurs got their only win of the week on Wednesday night as they pushed past the Brooklyn Nets in Brooklyn. Again, Aldridge led the way for the Spurs with 34 points and 8 rebounds. Patty Mills also made his contribution with 25 points on 7-10 shooting.

Spurs 83 – Raptors 86

The Spurs gained their 17th loss this year as they couldn’t move past the Raptors in Toronto Friday night. Despite shooting only 24 percent, Aldridge led the way for the Spurs with 17 points. Pau Gasol followed Aldridge with 15 point and Mills scored the third highest amount of points for San Antonio with 13.

Spurs 86 – Pacers 94

Gaining their 18th loss of the season on a night when Tony Parker was officially moved out of the starting lineup, the Spurs fell to the Indiana Pacers at home with a 94-86 loss. Speaking of Parker, the veteran guard tied Bryn Forbes as the second Spur with the highest amount of points, where they both scored 12 points. Pau Gasol led the way for the Spurs as he shot 6-8 from the field for a total of 14 points.

Week in Review

Week 14 brought some struggles for the Spurs as they unexpectedly reissued Kawhi Leonard into rehabilitation for an indefinite period of time. In addition to Leonard’s continued injury recovery, the Spurs were unable to pull out what would have seemed like an easy win against the Hawks. As of now, the Spurs sit in the 4th spot in the Western Conference tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves with a record of 30-18.

