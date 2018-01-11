MISSISSAUGA – Six players for the Austin Spurs finished in double figures as they defeated the Windy City Bulls by a final score of 119-108.

Jaron Blossomgame scored a game-high 26 points to pace the Spurs. Two-way player Darrun Hilliard recorded a double-double with 20 points, 12 assists and five rebounds. Livio Jean-Charles got the start in place of Matt Costello, who is currently with San Antonio, and logged 16 points and nine rebounds. And finally, the trio of Olivier Hanlan, Jeff Ledbetter and Nick Johnson all finished with 14 points each.

A pair of former Austin Spurs players led the way for the Bulls. Forward Jarell Eddie had 21 points and six rebounds against his former squad. Meanwhile, Ryan Arcidiacono had nine points, seven rebounds, 14 assists and five steals. But the real story for Windy City was Antonio Blakeney’s 23 points, and Jaylen Johnson’s double-double with 22 points and 15 rebounds.

A heavy dose of Blossomgame and Hilliard helped Austin blitz Windy City early, but Eddie answered with a hot start from distance for the Bulls.

Eddie’s perfect 3-for-3 shooting on 3-pointers helped maintain the pace, leaving the Bulls trailing by just a point after one.

Everything went right for Austin in the second quarter as the Spurs combined to shoot 58 percent from the field en route to 36 points and a commanding 65-50 halftime lead.

The Spurs went up by as much as 21 points in the third before the Bulls stormed all the way back, tying the game at 84. Luckily for Austin, a Ledbetter 3-pointer at the buzzer sealed a three point advantage heading into the final frame.

In the fourth quarter, the Bulls went about as ice cold as the weather this time of year in Mississauga. They shot 33 percent as a team, while Austin went 7-for-14 from the field to secure an 11 point victory.

COMING UP NEXT

G LEAGUE SHOWCASE: DAY 3

Austin Spurs (15-10) vs. Wisconsin Herd (15-10)

Friday, January 12, 2018. – 12:00 p.m. CST

Mississauga SportZone Complex – Mississauga, ON, Canada

GAME HIGHLIGHTS

[embedded content]

