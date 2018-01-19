To help me preview tonight’s road game against the Toronto Raptors, I spoke with William Lou of Raptors Republic.
The Spurs have been inconsistent at best recently, blowing out the Nuggets, losing to one of the lesser teams in the league and just getting by Brooklyn. With Kawhi Leonard out, what are expecting to see out of the Spurs tonight?
I’m expecting a gritty defensive effort from the Spurs because regardless of their health, Gregg Popovich always puts out a disciplined defense. But without Kawhi Leonard in the lineup, I just don’t know where their offense comes from. Pop might look to attack the offensive glass, which worked tremendously in the first match-up with Toronto, but otherwise, they’re somewhat toothless. LaMarcus Aldridge will be a load to handle and some of the 3-point specialists might get hot, but it’s not terribly difficult to stop the Spurs at the moment.
