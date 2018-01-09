Photo via theintelligencer.com

NBA Final 1 2 3 4 F San Antonio Spurs (28-14) 21 25 27 34 107 Sacramento Kings (13-26) 25 31 20 24 100

SACRAMENTO – Who is David Bertans you ask? Well you better look him up. The 25-year old notched a career best 28 points on shooting 73.3 percent from the floor as the Spurs came back from a 13-point deficit in the second half to cap off a win in the second game of a back-to-back contest. The 6-10 Latvia native shot 6-of-9 from downtown en route to the huge, must win road meeting vs the Kings on Monday night. Aldridge added another 30-plus point scoring, 10-plus rebound effort as San Antonio improved to 9-4 in games this season following a loss.

THE BASICS

Spread before tip-off: SA -5.5

SA -5.5 Score: San Antonio Spurs 107, Sacramento Kings 100

San Antonio Spurs 107, Sacramento Kings 100 Records: Spurs (28-14) | Kings (13-26)

Spurs (28-14) | Kings (13-26) Date: Monday, Jan. 8 | 9:00 p.m. CST tip-off

Monday, Jan. 8 | 9:00 p.m. CST tip-off Location: Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, CA Attendance: 17,583

17,583 Series: San Antonio Spurs lead the all-time series 122-57 (118-55 regular season, 4-2 playoffs)

San Antonio Spurs lead the all-time series 122-57 (118-55 regular season, 4-2 playoffs) Referees: Ken Mauer, J.T. Orr, Ben Taylor

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE:

In the victory, the Spurs shot an impressive 48.9 percent (44-for-90) from the floor, compared to Sacramento’s near identical 40-of-82 (48.8 percent) from the floor in the tough loss.

San Antonio recorded an awesome 11-of-26 (42.3 percent) mark from three and went just 8-of-13 (61.5 percent) from the charity stripe. The Kings, meanwhile, went 8-of-23 (34.8 percent) from beyond-the-arc and went a decent 12-of-16 from the foul line (75.0 percent).

Despite being outrebounded by eight (45-37) Monday night, the Spurs recorded four more assists (23-19), five more steals (11-6), three more blocks (4-1), and eight fewer turnovers than the Kings.

Talk about a halftime adjustment; not only did the Spurs score 60-plus in the second half, they held the Kings to 44 second-half points, including just 20 in the third quarter.

NOTABLES:

Aldridge, a five-time, and potentially six-time, NBA All-Star, surpassed the 30-point mark for the second-consecutive game in as many days after tallying 31 points and 12 rebounds vs Sacramento; second-straight double-double in as many days too.

Davis Bertans registered a career-high 28 points Monday night on 11-of-15 shooting from the floor, including six trifectas.

night on 11-of-15 shooting from the floor, including six trifectas. A day after making NBA history, Manu Ginobli did not play vs the Kings.

Willie Cauley Stein led the way for Sacramento with 22 points, nine boards in 30 minutes; Garrett Temple and Bogdan Bogdanovic add 16 points apiece off the bench, combine for 11 rebounds and 5 assists in the loss.

With the victory, the Spurs still trail the Houston Rockets by 1.5 games for tops in the southwest divisional standings.

After the seven-point win Monday night, the Spurs now have won 12 straight over the Sacramento Kings, dating back three years ago; 2-0 this season vs Kings – both 7+ point victories.

UP NEXT:

The Spurs stay in the state of California for another few days. San Antonio takes on the Los Angeles Lakers inside the Staples Center Thursday, January 11 at 9:30 PM CT in the third, and final, game of a three-game road skit.

