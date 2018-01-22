Photo courtesy: NBA.com

Coming into Sunday’s game against the Pacers, San Antonio looked to avoid doing something that it hasn’t done since mid-December, lose consecutive contests (Mavs – Dec. 12; Rockets – Dec. 15). After not surpassing the 24-point quarter mark until the fourth quarter, the Spurs, playing without Kawhi Leonard and Manu Ginobili, ultimately fell to Indiana 94-86; snapping a 14-game home winning streak dating back to a loss to Milwaukee Nov. 10, 2017. Potential 2018 NBA All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge barely recorded a double-double with a season-low 10 points and 10 rebounds in the tough loss.

THE BASICS

SA -6.0 Score: Indiana Pacers 94, San Antonio Spurs 86

Indiana Pacers 94, San Antonio Spurs 86 Records: Pacers (25-22) | Spurs (30-18)

Pacers (25-22) | Spurs (30-18) Date: Sunday, Jan. 20 | 6:00 p.m. CT tip-off

Sunday, Jan. 20 | 6:00 p.m. CT tip-off Location: AT&T Center | San Antonio, TX

AT&T Center | San Antonio, TX Attendance: 18,418

In the loss, the Spurs shot 42.7 percent (35-for-82) from the floor, compared to Indiana’s 37-of-83 (44.6 percent) from the floor in the close win.

San Antonio recorded a tough 9-of-34 (26.5 percent) mark from three and went just 7-of-12 (58.3 percent) from the charity stripe. The Pacers, meanwhile, went a struggling 4-of-19 (21.1 percent) from beyond-the-arc but shot a near perfect 16-of-17 from the foul line (94.1 percent).

San Antonio totaled 45 boards as a team with four Spurs players recording seven or more rebounds; the Pacers recorded 41 rebounds as team.

Despite turning the ball over nine more times than Indiana (20 to 11) and finishing with five fewer steals than the Pacers (14 to 9), the Spurs added 10 more assists than Indy (24 to 14), and 9x the number of blocks (9 to 1).

The 10 points by Aldrdige are the lowest on the season; his previous low was 11 vs the Celtics on Oct. 30.

With Leonard and Ginobli out Sunday, injured players have now missed 123 games collectively as a handicap unit.

Veteran Tony Parker came off the bench for just the 14 th time in 1,165 career games.

time in 1,165 career games. Parker and second-year player Bryn Forbes added 12 points each off the bench while combining for six rebounds and six dimes.

Victor Oladipo led the way for Indy; scoring 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting; he also added four rebounds, three steals, and an assist in the victory.

After the loss, the Spurs fall two games back of the red, hot Houston Rockets and are 4thin the Western Conference.

The Spurs stay inside the AT&T Center for a showdown against LeBron James and the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers. This will be the first of a back-to-back night with a visit to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies after the Cavs showdown. The Spurs will look to avoid a three-game skid Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 7 PM CT vs CLE.

