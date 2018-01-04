Photo courtesy: NBA.com

NBA Final 1 2 3 4 F San Antonio Spurs (26-13) 22 27 35 22 106 Philadelphia 76ers (18-19) 27 33 28 24 112

In a game that did not see Rudy Gay (right heel bursitis), Manu Ginobili (rest), Danny Green (left groin tightness), Kawhi Leonard (return from injury management), and Tony Parker (return from injury management), the men in gray and black managed to get off to a slow start to Philadelphia and the 76ers ended up winning a 112-106 contest Wednesday evening inside Wells Fargo Center.

OFFICIAL BOX SCORE

Spurs Roster | Spurs Schedule | Spurs Staff & Executives

THE BASICS

Spread before tip-off: PHI -4.5

PHI -4.5 Score: San Antonio Spurs 106, Philadelphia 76ers 112

San Antonio Spurs 106, Philadelphia 76ers 112 Records: Spurs (26-13) | 76ers (18-19)

Spurs (26-13) | 76ers (18-19) Date: Wednesday, Dec. 27 | 6:00 p.m. CST tip-off

Wednesday, Dec. 27 | 6:00 p.m. CST tip-off Location: Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, PA Attendance: 20,642

20,642 Series: San Antonio Spurs lead the all-time series 61-38 (57-35 regular season, 4-3 playoffs)

San Antonio Spurs lead the all-time series 61-38 (57-35 regular season, 4-3 playoffs) Referees: Marat Kogut, Marc Davis, Brett Nansel

Marat Kogut, Marc Davis, Brett Nansel Get Social: Twitter – @projectspurs| Facebook – Project Spurs | Instagram – projectspursnet

TURNING POINT:

San Antonio opened the game on a 4-0 run, but Philly quickly responded with an 8-0 run and seemingly took control of the game for the rest of the half. Trailing by double-digits at the half, the Spurs managed to drop a game-high 35-point 3rd quarter. Two Patty Mills free throws brought the Spurs within two (84-82) late in the third, but the 76ers managed to hold the lead after three quarters of play. LaMarcus Aldridge tied the game on two different occasions in the last five minutes for San Antonio, and even hit a mid-range go-ahead basket with 2:15 to go, but “rookie” Ben Simmons tied the game up just five seconds later. Tied at 103-all, a 7-1 run by the 76ers ultimately put the game away for Philly as they won 112-106.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE:

In the loss, the Spurs shot 44.8 percent (39-for-87) from the floor, compared to Philadelphia’s 36-of-80 (45.0 percent) from the floor in the victory.

San Antonio recorded an 8-of-25 (32.0 percent) mark from three and went 20-of-23 (87.0 percent) from the charity stripe. The 76ers, meanwhile, went 7-of-22 (31.8 percent) from beyond-the-arc and went 33-of-43 from the foul line (76.7 percent).

The Spurs were ultimately outworked all-around Wednesday night; Philly outrebounded SA 45-43, registered eight more assists (23-15), added six more steals (10-4), and recorded one more block (5-4).

San Antonio shot higher than 81 percent at the charity stripe for the third consecutive game.

NOTABLES:

Aldridge, a five-time, and potentially six-time, NBA All-Star, recorded 24 points and a game-high 14 boards; has reached double-figure scoring performances in every game played in this season.

Listed as a “day-to-day” prior to tip-off, Embid dropped 21 points and 11 boards in a team-high 35 minutes of action.

Patty Mills recorded a team-high 26 points off the bench on 7-of-17 shooting from the floor, including 4-of-11 from downtown.

The 112 points SA gave up Wednesday are the 3 rd most points given up in a game this season

most points given up in a game this season Philly’s starting backcourt outscored San Antonio’s 46-19.

Four of the starters finished with 15 or more points; Simmons with a team-high 26, J.J. Redick with 20 points.

With the loss, San Antonio falls 2.5 games back of the Houston Rockets for tops in the 2017-18 southwest division standings.

UP NEXT:

San Antonio welcomes in the Suns into the AT&T Center before hitting the road for another three-game road skit. The Spurs face Phoenix Friday evening, tip-off set for 7:30 PM CST

Watch Live | Get Tickets | TV: FSSW | Radio