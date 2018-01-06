|
NBA Final
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
F
|
Phoenix Suns (15-26)
|
26
|
16
|
30
|
17
|
89
|
San Antonio Spurs (27-13)
|
26
|
23
|
31
|
23
|
103
NEW YORK – Both Kawhi Leonard and Manu Ginobli tallied 21 points each, respectively, as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Phoenix Suns for the ninth-straight time after a 103-89 victory inside the AT&T Center Friday evening in front of 18,500 basketball fans.
THE BASICS
· Spread before tip-off: SA -11.5
· Score: Phoenix Suns 89, San Antonio Spurs 103
· Records: Suns (15-26) | Spurs (27-13)
· Date: Friday, Jan. 5 | 7:30 p.m. CST tip-off
· Location: AT&T Center | San Antonio, TX
· Attendance: 18,501
· Series: San Antonio Spurs lead the all-time series 117-98 (92-76 regular season, 25-22 playoffs)
· Referees: James Williams, Ron Garretson, Leroy Richardson
TURNING POINT:
After trailing by eight points early into the second quarter, San Antonio quickly went on a 23-6 game to take full command of this game, as they never trailed for the rest of the duration of the game following the big run. Another quick 6-0 lead late in the second quarter helped propel the Spurs to a seven-point lead at the break. Phoenix got within three points (75-72) midway through the third quarter, but that was as close as the Suns would get. San Antonio enjoyed a double-digit lead for all of the fourth, as they cruised to a 14-point win Friday night.
INSIDE THE BOX SCORE:
· In the victory, the Spurs shot a nice 47.1 percent (41-for-87) from the floor, compared to Phoenix’s 35-of-83 (42.2 percent) from the floor in the loss.
· San Antonio recorded a 11-of-30 (36.7 percent) mark from three and went 10-of-18 (55.6 percent) from the charity stripe. The Suns, meanwhile, went 7-of-30 (23.3 percent) from beyond-the-arc and went 12-of-18 from the foul line (66.7 percent).
· Suns managed to outrebound the San Antonio, 46 to 44.
· Despite Phoenix recording more assists than the Spurs (22-21), San Antonio tallied more steals (15-11), blocks (6-2), and also committed six fewer turnovers (23-17) than the Suns.
NOTABLES:
· Two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Kawhi Leonard finished with a team-high 21 points, season-high three blocks, and tied season best with four steals. Parker added seven assists while Gasol registered seven rebounds.
· Manu Ginobli added 21 points off the bench on 7-of-10 shooting (70 percent); joined Vince Carter as the only 40-year-old to score 20+ points off the bench.
· Devin Booker also recorded a team-high 21 points for his respective team; also pulling down five boards too. Tyson Chandler added a game-high 12 rebounds.
· LaMarcus Aldridge missed his second game of the season on Friday (rest)
· San Antonio has won nine straight against the Suns and 12 of the last 13 meetings in the series vs Phoenix.
· The Spurs’ starting frontcourt outscored the Suns’ 40-26
· 11 of the 12 active players Friday night scored for San Antonio; two-way player Derrick White was the lone scoreless player, but did record two boards in three minutes of playing time.
UP NEXT:
· San Antonio hits the road and travels on another three-game road skit beginning Sunday in Portland. The Spurs face the Trailblazers inside the Moda Center with a 8:00 PM CT tip-off slate.
