AUSTIN – Home is where the heart is for the Austin Spurs, as they completed an epic comeback to defeat the Northern Arizona Suns, 113-105.

Darrun Hilliard’s game-high 27 points led the way for Austin to go along with three steals. Jaron Blossomgame recorded his ninth double-double of the season with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Olivier Hanlan chipped in 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting. And Jeff Ledbetter put up a gaudy stat line with 19 points, six rebounds and nine assists in 27 minutes off the bench.

For the Suns, Archie Goodwin and Josh Gray scored 25 points each with Gray also adding in nine rebounds. Eric Stuteville had 16 points and six rebounds. And Xavier Silas added in 14 points, three rebounds and four steals for Northern Arizona.

Both team started the game off strong, but Austin’s 55 percent shooting gave them an early 29-26 lead after the first quarter.

In the second, whatever hot hand the Spurs had disappeared as the team went 7-for-22 from the field and found themselves down 15 points at halftime.

Some fierce second half adjustments for Austin helped limit the Suns to just 13 points in the third quarter. Meanwhile the backcourt of Hanlan and Nick Johnson helped give the Spurs a 74-70 advantage heading into the fourth.

In the end, both teams finished just as strong as they started the game, but Hilliard’s 17 points in the final frame gave Austin a late, insurmountable lead before settling for the 8-point victory.

UP NEXT

The Austin Spurs (16-12) have one more home game before returning to the road next week. They will take on the Grand Rapids Drive (14-15) on Saturday night from the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park for Pink Night. Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. CST and the game will be shown on Twitch.

Our very own Steve Helwick will be providing live coverage from the game, so stay tuned to Spurs on Sixth for all the latest Austin Spurs news and information.

HIGHLIGHTS

