In Episode 476, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by fellow Project Spurs writer John Diaz to discuss the following topics:
- The Spurs’ 3-1 record in their last 4 games against the Blazers, Jazz, Kings, and Nets.
- Kawhi Leonard’s progress through 5 games so far.
- #Spurscast questions on the following topics: The Spurs’ guards that might enter free agency this summer, a Nikola Mirotic to Spurs RUMOR, Rudy Gay’s upcoming offseason, and some challenging matchups the Rockets present.
- Previewing the Spurs’ next 4 games against the Knicks, Pistons, Knicks, and the Sixers.
Do you have any Spurs questions on your mind? Tweet them to the hashtag #Spurscast to listen to Paul and a Project Spurs writer answer them in next week’s episode.
View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast Ep. 476: Late December Basketball