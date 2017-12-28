In Episode 476, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by fellow Project Spurs writer John Diaz to discuss the following topics:

The Spurs’ 3-1 record in their last 4 games against the Blazers, Jazz, Kings, and Nets.

Kawhi Leonard’s progress through 5 games so far.

#Spurscast questions on the following topics: The Spurs’ guards that might enter free agency this summer, a Nikola Mirotic to Spurs RUMOR, Rudy Gay’s upcoming offseason, and some challenging matchups the Rockets present.

Previewing the Spurs’ next 4 games against the Knicks, Pistons, Knicks, and the Sixers.

