LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 08: Trae Young #11 of the Oklahoma Sooners drives on Jonah Mathews #2 of the USC Trojans in an 85-83 Sooner win during the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at Staples Center on December 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The San Antonio Spurs are still rolling and they are still likely to get a low pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. That leaves Spurs fans with plenty of options still. From time to time, we like to check back in on past prospects and this week we have Oklahoma freshman point guard Trae Young.

You already know about Young’s incredible scoring abilities and now he’s tying NCAA records in his first year in Norman with his passing. He dished out 22 assists in a 105-68 win over Northwestern State.

You might recognize Avery Johnson’s name in that group of record-setters, so you know he’s in good company. Not only did he hand out all those assists, but he still scored 26 points in 29 minutes of play.

Granted, this performance came against a lowly Northwestern State team. However, setting a single-game NCAA record against any opponent is impressive so Young deserves some recognition for that and is our breakout performer this week.

Here are his highlights from the game:

[embedded content]

