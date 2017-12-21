Photo courtesy: San Antonio Express News

San Antonio Spurs Assistant Coach Becky Hammon has been named as one of the candidates for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018.

Hammon is one of the top female candidates after becoming the first paid female full-time assistant coach in NBA history. Joining her is WNBA legends Katie Smith, Tina Thompson, and Teresa Weatherspoon. Baylor Bears coach Kim Mulkey is also on the list as well.

The 40-year-old Hammon joined the Spurs’ staff back in 2014 and in 2015 she was named the Head Coach of the Spurs’ Summer League squad, becoming the first woman to be a head coach in the Summer League. She led the Silver and Black to the the Summer League championship in July 2015.

Hammon split her 16-year playing career with the New York Liberty and San Antonio Stars before retiring. She was named as one of the top 20 WNBA players during the league’s 20th anniversary. She had her jersey retired by the Stars, making her the first WNBA jersey to hang in the AT&T Center rafters.